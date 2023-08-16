Efforts to give back to Maui wildfire victims

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Accent on Travel, a local travel company located in Rehoboth Beach, is giving back to Maui wildfire victims. Over the past few weeks, fires have destroyed, buildings, neighborhoods, and lives.
The company has their annual travel sales convention in Maui, and this year, due to the tragedy, they are using the trip to give back. Annette Wobeter, co-owner of Accent on Travel, spoke with CoastTV today about how her company is giving back to victims.
"In Maui, we will be doing a silent action with other travel industries. Funds from the the auction will go towards helping Maui with their comeback." Wobeter continued, "On the Saturday of our trip, we will be having a community service day. There will be 200 of us helping FEMA pack up food, get school supplies ready, and help with anything they need in order to bring Maui back."
Maui is one of Accent on travels most favorite destinations to sell. According to Wobeter, the auction is expected to raise $200,000 for Maui.