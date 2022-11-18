MILTON, Del. - In response to the recent possibility of migrants being transported from Texas and Florida to Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, two local non-profits, La Esperanza and La Colectiva de Delaware, on Thursday held a discussion at the Milton Public Library about immigration in the first state.
Panelists shared challenges and opportunities for migrant families in Delaware and the reality of the legal and support systems in place.
Bryant Garcia, the Associate Director of La Esperanza, said, "This is just a kind of a starter to important conversations about immigrants and migrants and really to highlight to people we already have a wonderful and thriving community of immigrants and migrants in Delaware." "These organizations that are here with La Esperanza continue to serve and will continue to serve them," Garcia added.
La Esperanza offers free immigration counseling, victim services, resource navigation, and family coaching.