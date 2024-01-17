Efforts to hold Governor Carney accountable for Covid-19 restrictions

DELAWARE- Delaware Republicans are still trying to hold Governor Carney accountable for restricting places of worship during the pandemic. In 2020, the governor ordered all places of worship to limit capacity to no more than 10 people in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19. A lawsuit originally filed in December 2021 was initially dismissed by the Superior Court. It was now moved to the Delaware Supreme Court.
Republicans say they are looking for the Supreme Court to agree the restriction was wrong, as well as prevent future restrictions on places of worship to be put in place by the governor during a national health crisis. Republican State Senator Brian Pettyjohn told CoastTV people deserve the right to decide whether they want to go to a place of worship during a national health emergency.
"People are worried, to deny them the ability to commune with others of their faith, to be able to hear that spiritual guidance from the spiritual leaders is something that is deeply impactful to people and their ability to make it through stressful times," said Senator Pettyjohn.
One local pastor says the restriction was necessary because people would've put themselves at risk when coming together to worship.
"I remember giving a talk about a year later, and I said we used to talk about how togetherness was important but then I realized no safety is the most important thing," said Pastor Bo Gordy-Stith of Epworth United Methodist Church.
Pastor Gordy-Stith says learning to live stream services helped the church adapt to the modern times, while also keeping everyone safe.