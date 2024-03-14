OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Maryland Coastal Bays Program, and Audubon Mid-Atlantic are working together to restore bird nesting, starting with Reedy Island in Ocean City.
For decades, Reedy Island has served as a crucial nesting ground in Maryland's Coastal Bays, now representing the sole nesting site in the state for several bird species. However, the island is facing significant challenges due to erosion, with a shrinking ring of vegetation and an expanding tidal pond threatening its viability as a nesting area.
This loss impacts bird species such as Royal Terns, Common Terns, and Black Skimmers, which depend on these isolated sand islands to avoid predators and raise their young.
They plan on restoring Reedy Island this Spring, and are hopeful that this will provide safety for the endangered bird species.