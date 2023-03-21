MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Police Department says they have arrested 36-year-old Devere P. Taylor from Milford after concluding an eight-month drug investigation.
Police say they used a warrant to search Taylor's home in Silver Lake Estates with the assistance of the Milford Police Department’s Special Operations Group and K9 Unit.
As a result of the investigation, the department says they found crack, powder cocaine, and other drug paraphernalia.
According to police, Taylor was charged with the following:
- Two counts of Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Maintaining a Drug Property
- Three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Taylor was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on a $26,250 unsecured bond.
According to police, Taylor is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing on March 31.