MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Police Department says they have arrested 36-year-old Devere P. Taylor from Milford after concluding an eight-month drug investigation. 

Police say they used a warrant to search Taylor's home in Silver Lake Estates with the assistance of the Milford Police Department’s Special Operations Group and K9 Unit.

As a result of the investigation, the department says they found crack, powder cocaine, and other drug paraphernalia.

According to police, Taylor was charged with the following:

  • Two counts of Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
  • Maintaining a Drug Property
  • Three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child
  • Two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Taylor was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on a $26,250 unsecured bond. 

According to police, Taylor is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing on March 31.

