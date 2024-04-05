OCEAN VIEW, Del.- The Ocean View Police Department is currently investigating after a 95-year-old man was found seriously injured on West Avenue.
According to reports, on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at approximately 10:17 a.m., law enforcement officers responded to a call regarding a man lying on the roadway near 77 West Ave. Upon arrival, responders found Mr. Swartz, who had fallen off his tricycle, sustaining a severe head injury. Bystanders were providing aid to Mr. Swartz when authorities arrived.
Immediate medical assistance was provided by Sussex County EMS and Millville Volunteer Fire Company EMS, who worked to stabilize Mr. Swartz. Unfortunately, Mr. Swartz passed away at the hospital.
Preliminary investigations suggest that Mr. Swartz was not involved in a car crash. However, the Ocean View Police Department continues its investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Swartz's fall.
Authorities urge anyone with information about this incident to come forward and assist the investigation. They can contact the Ocean View Police Department at 302-539-1111.