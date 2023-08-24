LEWES, Del. - A crash on Route 1 in Lewes has sent a 76-year-old Lewes woman to the hospital, according to Delaware State Police.
Troopers say the woman was driving on Minos Conaway Road approaching the intersection with Route 1. Police say she did not stop at the stop sign long enough so that it was safe to continue across. She drove in to the Route 1 southbound lanes, say police, causing a 28-year-old woman to crash in to her.
They say the 76-year-old was taken to the hospital via ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, she was issued a ticket for Failure to Remain Stopped at a Stop Sign. They say the 28-year-old was not injured.
They say Route 1 was closed for just under an hour following the crash.
Meanwhile, on the other side of Minos Conaway, DelDOT is set to begin the installation of a traffic signal, as the intersection with the it and Route 9 was the site of a deadly crash last Christmas eve.