MILTON, Del. - Milton Councilwoman, Lee Revis-Plank running for re-election is having a hard time keeping her campaign signs up.
Revis-Plank is one of three people running for another three year term on the town's council. Outside of the Wagmon's West Shore neighborhood is where Revis-Plank re-election signs have been taken not once, but twice.
The Councilwoman did not see the sign taken but it was not left behind,
"I'm sad. I'm really sad that somebody would use this kind of a situation to express their disagreement with me. I think there's an honorable way to do that. And by stealing personal property, that's not the honorable way to do it."
The Milton Police Department confirmed that the only reports of missing election signs were those of Revis-Plank. She replaced the sign yet again on Feb.20 on Lavinia Street and reiterates this is all for a nonpaid position and signs she bought with her own money.
"I have I have about 35 signs. Most of them are already out. All of them are posted with the permission of the property owner. And so this is something that comes down to a personal affront." said Revis-Plank.
With the election for the two council seats right around the corner, people living in Milton are baffled by the reoccurring incident,
"It's just stupid. It's like leave it go, you know who you're going to vote for. You taking down somebody's sign is not going to change anybody's mind. They already know." said Betty Ann Dawson.
The municipal election, that all of these signs are for, will be held at the Milton Fire Department on March 2, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.