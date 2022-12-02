Electric Bikes Might Be Available for Rent Pending Ordinance Meeting

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City is making some changes that might have the boardwalk feel a little different.
According to Ocean City's, Mayor's office electric bikes level one are now allowed on the boardwalk. Levels two and three are still prohibited. There will be a second ordinance meeting on December 5th addressing whether businesses will be allowed to obtain a license to rent out electric bikes. But some don't agree with the green light.
Ocean City local, Minor Chacon said, "It's not good, because we need to have the boardwalk safe for everybody, for kids, period."