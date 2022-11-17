MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) says that they will be installing Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations at several Park and Ride Locations, as a part of the Maryland Public Service Commission's initiative to install EV charging stations across the state.
MDOT says the first site was the Myersville Park and Ride facility of I-70 in Frederick county. They say the installation is possible through a partnership between MDOT Sha and Potomac Edison Company (First Energy), with the chargers operational as of November 11th.
According to MDOT, they will partner with Delmarva Power and Light to install EV charging stations at the US 50 (Ocean Gateway) Park and Ride off MD 18 (Main Street) in the Stevensville area of Queen Anne’s County, and at the MD 404 (Queen Anne Highway) at US 50 Park and Ride lot in Centreville. They say they have not determined when these stations will be activated.
“This is a major step forward in offering roadside energy to accommodate electric vehicles,” said MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith. “We are eager to embrace the technology associated with electric vehicle infrastructure and make it readily available to Maryland travelers.”
The charging stations will be maintained by the various companies that installed them, says MDOT, and more stations could become available at more park and ride locations as they identify sites of interest.
The cost to use the chargers is determined by Potomac Edison and approved by the PSC, says MDOT, with current rates for the Myersville Park and ride available here. Delmarva power and light charging rates can be found here.
MDOT says that this initiative helps MDOT's strategy to expand Maryland's EV infrastructure network, a strategy that includes using funding opportunities from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, which came as a part of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and jobs Act. According to MDOT, Maryland was one of the first states to file for NEVI funding for federal review. They say it was approved in September.
“MDOT is working with agencies across the state and with partners throughout the region to expand opportunities for electric vehicle charging,” said MDOT Secretary James F. Ports, Jr. “The installation of EV chargers at MDOT SHA park and ride facilities is one facet of a larger strategy that will help us deploy thousands of EV charging outlets to serve every corner of the state with fast, convenient and reliable service.”
For more details on the NEVI Federal Funding Deployment plan, visit the Maryland Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Plan website here.