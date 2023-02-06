MILFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal investigated a residential fire that occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday night in Milford.
Multiple agencies arrived to a building in the 7100 block of Elgin Drive in the Watergate Townhomes complex in Milford. The fire damaged a three story townhouse and five other nearby units. According to the state fire marshal, damages are estimated at $100,000.
The fire originated inside an attached garage on the ground floor due to a malfunction in the electric service panel. It has been determined an accident.
The townhouse was occupied at the time of the fire and residents were able to evacuate with no injuries, according to the fire marshal's office. Several residents have been displaced in the aftermath. The American Red Cross was notified and provided emergency assistance to those in need.