SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Elevated bacteria levels have caused a recreational water advisory for the second time in a week.
DNREC issued the alert Thursday afternoon, saying the bacteria was found off Rehoboth Beach and off Dagsworthy Street in Dewey Beach. DNREC says the elevated levels of bacteria--caused from animal or human waste--happen after increased rainfall or wildlife feeding near the surf.
The beach in Rehoboth remains open, but beach-goers are advised to use caution and/or avoid prolonged periods in the water.
The agency says recent concentrations of baitfish and other potential food sources near the shore could have increased feeding, and as such, bacteria, in the area where people swim.
For more information go to https://recwaters.dnrec.delaware.gov