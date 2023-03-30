LEWES, Del. - Elevated lead levels have been found in several Cape Henlopen School District water sources, some of which are utilized for drinking, according to the district.
In Cape Henlopen High School, the district says no elevated levels were found in sources used for drinking, but elevated levels were found in two classroom sinks, a faucet in an athletic training room, and five kitchen faucets. They say the two classroom sinks have been temporarily turned off, while the rest will have signs posted warning not to drink the water until the district completes its remediation efforts to address the issue.
The district has not specified which district schools had elevated levels in consumption points, but has ensured that these sources have been turned off, and non-drinking sources will have warning signs posted like the ones in the high school.
These results come from statewide school water testing, with the district saying they have received the results from the four buildings so far.
According to the district, current results will be made public Friday evening at de.gov/schoolwater, which is where future results will be viewable as well.