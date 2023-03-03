GEORGETOWN, Del. - Elevated lead levels were found at a limited number of water sources after lead retest at Sussex Technical High School in Georgetown, according to the school.
They say the sources containing elevated levels are located in non-public areas and are not used for consumption.
The school says that this was a re-test for lead levels, with results provided by the Delaware Department of Education.
The fixtures in question have already been turned off, says the school, and the Sussex County Vocational School District has implemented remediation efforts to address the issue.