Madeleine Overturf

DELMARVA- Two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning has been spotted spending some time on the Delmarva Peninsula.

The former Giants quarterback visited the Chick-fil-A in North Dover on Monday night, according to a Facebook post from the fast food restaurant.

"Thank you Mr. Manning for taking a moment out of your hectic schedule to take quick pic with your raving fans!" the post read.

ELI MANNING CHICK FIL A.jpg

But Manning's visit didn't stop in Dover. On Tuesday, Eugene Berl, a local Uber Driver, says he picked up Manning at the DETurf Sports Complex in Frederica.

ELI MANNING UBER.jpg

"He was not amused when I told him I was an Eagles fan but still left a nine dollar tip!" Berl exclaimed.

Berl says Manning is in town because his daughter was playing at a lacrosse tournament. Berl says when he told Manning his sons were on the state championship lacrosse team, Manning thought was "very cool."

The two even bonded over a former classmate of Berl's who played with Manning's father, Archie.

