Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&