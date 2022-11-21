ELKTON, Md. - The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal says that they are investigating a fire that originated from a stolen Chevy Tahoe that caused an estimated $50,000 in damages to a Delmarva Power Substation security fence.
The Fire Marshal says the Tahoe was reported stolen from the 500 Block of Elk Mills Road before being found early Saturday morning, burned out, on Delmarva Power property located on Bratton Road.
According to the Fire Marshal, the fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damages to the security fence for the Delmarva Power Substation that is located on the property.
Investigators request anyone with information regarding this vehicle theft and fire to contact the Northeast Regional Tip Line at 410-386-3050 or the Maryland State Police North East Barrack at 410-996-7800.