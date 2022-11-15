ELLENDALE, Del. - Delaware State Police responded Monday to shots fired in Ellendale.
Around 4:45pm on Monday, a 74-year-old man residing on Reynolds Pond Road in Ellendale reported hearing a single gunshot, according to Delaware State Police. The man's home was struck but he was not injured.
There is no suspect yet or surveillance available.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigative Unit continues to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact Detective Saylor by calling 302-752-3897. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.