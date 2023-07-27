ELLENDALE, Del. - Delaware State Police says 26-year-old Briana Diedrich has been arrested after an investigation revealed she cut a man with a machete.
Troopers say they were dispatched for a reported assault in the 20000 block of Orchard Road just before 9 a.m. on July 26. The agency says Diedrich of Ellendale was an acquaintance of the 29-year-old victim of Millsboro.
According to police, the victim was bleeding from his arm when he was able to get away and call 9-1-1. He did not request medical treatment.
Delaware State Police says Diedrich was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, assault second degree, aggravated menacing, and terroristic threatening. She has been committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on 33,000 dollar cash bond.