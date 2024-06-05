ELLENDALE, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested 26-year-old Tyja Best of Ellendale for murder following a shooting on Saturday night.
On June 1, at around 10:47 p.m., troopers were called to a home on the 13000 block of South Old State Road in Ellendale for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Brian Halliday with a gunshot wound to the chest in the front yard. Troopers tried to save his life, but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Investigators found that during a fight between Halliday and a woman, the woman pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest. The suspect then ran away. Through their investigation, Delaware State Police identified Tyja Best as the suspect. On June 4, police detectives and the Special Operations Response Team arrested Best without any trouble.
Best was taken to Troop 5 and charged with:
- First-degree murder
- Using a deadly weapon during a felony
- Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
- She was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and sent to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,060,000 cash bond.
The Homicide Unit is still investigating this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective B. McDerby at 302-741-2821.