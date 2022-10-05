DELAWARE - Elon Musk has agreed to follow through on his purchase of Twitter. Musk, who attempted to purchase the platform then went back on it, caused one of the biggest lawsuits in the world-- all playing out in the Delaware Chancery Court.
Musk sent a letter to Twitter Tuesday, saying that if the lawsuit is dropped, he will go forward with acquisition. The deal would go through at the original price of $44 billion.
If the purchase does finally goes through, it would end a several-month battle between Musk and the social media platform. Musk was only days away from a deposition where he would have had to speak under oath, which will not happen now.
It is unclear what this means for the company if the deal goes through.