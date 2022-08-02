LONG NECK, Del. - The Blood Bank of Delmarva announced a critical need for blood, especially type O-Negative. While the blood type is rare, it is essential for it to be in stock for hospitals.
Tony Prado, Communications Specialist for the Blood Bank of Delmarva said, "So when you only have a one or two day supply, compared to what is the optimal seven day supply, that's when we get a little nervous about the blood supply *butted* when you look at the numbers as of this morning, O negative is just at that one day level. We want it to be at seven days."
The need for blood typically increases during the summer as a result of people partaking in more activities due to the warm weather.
"Well we went two months of the summer without having to declare a blood emergency, credit to the Delmarva residents for coming out and helping us out, but as we progress into the summer we experienced a couple heat waves that kept some people indoors and we saw some of our key blood types start to fall in our inventory." said Prado.
Donors like Sonya Elkin say that acting fast is crucial for those in need, "Just helping anyone who is going for an operation and maybe it'll come around and help you in the long run if you're ever in need of blood yourself."
For more information on how to find a donation center or mobile unit, visit delmarvablood.org.