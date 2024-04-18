MILLSBORO, Del.- A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of John J. Williams Highway and Bay Farm Road in Millsboro on Wednesday at about 3:35 p.m., according to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company. Indian River, along with multiple other agencies, responded to the scene after the incident was initially reported by a medic unit attending to another emergency.
The collision involved a Honda CRV and a Nissan Sentra, both of which sustained extensive damage. Emergency units dispatched to the scene included Indian River's Rescue 80 from the Oak Orchard facility and Engine 80-1 from the Long Neck facility, as well as units from Sussex County Paramedics, Mid-Sussex Rescue Squad, Millsboro Fire Company Emergency Medical Services and the Delaware State Fire Police.
Crews at the scene focused on vehicle and patient stabilization, assisted with patient extrication and managed traffic control and debris cleanup. Despite initial calls for aviation support, the decision was made to cancel the unit. One individual, involved in the accident, was transported to a nearby medical facility for further observation, said first responders.
The Delaware State Police have taken over the investigation to determine the cause of the accident and assess any potential charges or citations.