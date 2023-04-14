TALBOT COUNTY, Md.- The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has implemented an emergency left-lane closure on eastbound US 50.
The agency says it was determined a void is present under the pavement, so this closure is a safety precaution. The exact lane closure is on 50 between Old Skipton (MD 662) and Skipton Landing roads in Talbot County.
MDOT says the lane closure may be in place for a week or more. During this time motorists will not be able to turn left from US 50 eastbound onto Old Skipton Road. No impacts to westbound US 50 are expected.