TALBOT COUNTY, Md.- The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says emergency road work on eastbound US 50 will begin at 7 a.m. on April 21. Crews will replace a deteriorated drainage pipe.
This pipe is located between Old Skipton Road and Skipton Landing Road, three miles east of MD 404. The agency says a recent pavement scan found a void around the inlet and pipe extending into the left lane of eastbound US 50.
The State Highway Administration closed the eastbound left lane last week as a safety precaution.
Delays are expected during the emergency road work, which is expected to be complete in mid-May weather permitting.