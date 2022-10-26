Emergency Vet Service Shortage In Sussex County Has Locals Concerned

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Throughout Sussex County, emergency care for your animal can be hard to come by.
Right now for overnight or weekend emergency care for your furry friend, you would have to travel to Salisbury or to Dover, and this has locals worried.
Veterinarian Marianne Bailey says that a lack of vets and vet techs in recent years have been impacting lots of areas of the industry.
"Its difficult, and its frustrating," she said. "Some of the doctors I have at my practice, also work at the emergency hospital in Annapolis so I kind of hear both sides. But they're swamped, and I there's a degree of burnout that's coming I think from being so overwhelmed and having hours of cases waiting for you to see them."
Bailey says the lack of vets can be attributed to the amount of schooling required to become a vet, as well as more vets becoming part-time.
With less vets to go around and more people coming to the area with their furry friends, some Sussex County locals are concerned with the lack of available emergency vet care.
David Liemer of Lewes says that says that more options are needed.
"It's a real problem," he said. "When you have a sudden accident or injury to your dog, and you need to get a vet- especially on the weekend, its really tough down here."