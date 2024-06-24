SNOW HILL, Md. – Worcester County Public Works is urging residents and visitors in Riddle Farm and South Ocean Pines to reduce all non-essential water use immediately due to critically low water levels.
Recently, electrical issues caused the failure of two well pumps in Ocean Pines, resulting in reduced water pressure in some areas. Although repairs have been completed, the water supply is still recovering. Public Works Director Dallas Baker emphasized the importance of these conservation measures for public safety, particularly fire protection, and mentioned that mandatory restrictions might be necessary if the situation does not improve soon.
Residents are encouraged to avoid non-essential outdoor water use, including:
- Irrigating lawns and landscaping with sprinklers or automatic systems.
- Washing vehicles, except at commercial car washes or for safety reasons.
- Cleaning exterior building surfaces, parking lots, or driveways.
- Watering trees and athletic fields.
Ocean Pines Association General Manager John Viola noted that efforts are being made to keep the community informed, in collaboration with Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino and county public works crews.
For more information, residents can contact Ocean Pines at 443-783-0039 or West Ocean City at 443-783-0041.