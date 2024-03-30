Empower your health: Free workshops for chronic disease management

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Beebe Healthcare and the Delaware Division of Public Health are providing an opportunity for individuals with chronic diseases to take a step towards better health. They are offering free workshops that are focused on empowering participants with the knowledge and skills to manage their health conditions effectively. The six-week workshop series begins on April 4 and will run every week until Thursday, May 16. Each workshop will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM at the Cape Henlopen Senior Center.
The workshops are designed to help participants:
- Manage health complications
- Address frustration, fatigue, pain, and isolation
- Perform exercises to improve strength, flexibility, and endurance
- Communicate effectively with health professionals
- Understand the role of nutrition in managing health
Interested participants can register online.