MILFORD, Del.- Researchers from Delaware State University have discovered the federally threatened Black Rail at The Nature Conservancy’s Milford Neck Preserve in southern Delaware. Under the cover of night, audio recorders captured the calls of the Black Rail at two sites on three separate occasions, alongside other secretive waterbirds such as the Clapper Rail, King Rail, and American Bittern. This finding, part of a bigger survey, indicates a small and scattered nesting population of the bird, highlighting the ecological effort of the preserve.
Dr. Christopher “Kitt” Heckscher, who led the survey, explained the the need for the preserve amidst increasing pressures from climate change. Since 2019, Heckscher has documented numerous rarely seen species at the preserve, including two globally concerned firefly species and the Hessel’s Hairstreak butterfly. The conservancy says that the discovery of the Black Rail is a success because the bird is a Tier One priority in Delaware’s Wildlife Action Plan. According to the conservancy, as habitat fragmentation and climate change threaten Delaware’s wildlife, the Milford Neck Preserve works to provide vital refuge for endangered species.