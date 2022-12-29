DOVER, Del. - Delaware's 19 public school districts are now able to apply for a grant to add solar energy systems to one or more schools in their districts, thanks to Energize Delaware.
They say the new program would offer at least $500,000 per school district to motivate schools to reduce their energy costs.
Energize Delaware says that each Delaware Public School District must select schools to install solar energy systems on by conducting a feasibility study, which is funded by the grant.
That way, districts finds the best place to put the systems. They say that districts also have the option to add batteries, and can use the funds for further utility/meter upgrades, safety barriers, and signage.
They say schools will retain ownership of their Solar renewable energy credits (SRECs).
The Executive Director of Energize Delaware, Tony DePrima said, “Energize Delaware’s Mission is to inspire sustainable energy solutions for a thriving environment and economy. School districts use a lot of energy and the savings will lower their expenses for the benefit of everyone.”
Energize Delaware says Districts across the state at no cost to them or taxpayers may download a grant application at www.EnergizeDelaware.org/solar-for-school-districs-grant/. Contact Keith Modzelewski at 302-883-3048 x111 for additional information.