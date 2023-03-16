DELMARVA - Delmarva Power is working with customers who have difficulty paying their energy bill by working with community partners and providing flexible payment options.
The Low-income Home Energy Assistance Program provides grants in varying amounts based on a household's income size, type of fuel used, and type of dwelling with no payback.
Maryland customers can apply through the state's Department of Human Services website. Also in Maryland are the Electric Universal Service Program, which helps customers pay for a portion of their current electric bill, and Arrearage Retirement Assistance, which helps customers with large, past due electric and gas bills. Questions about these programs can be directed to the Office of Home Energy Programs by calling 800-332-6347 or visiting the Office of Home Energy Programs website.
In Delaware, customers can apply for the Low-income Home Energy Assistance Program by visiting the state's Department of Health and Human services website. Another program available is the Energy Crisis Intervention Program, which is for customers facing service disconnection. Sussex County residents can also apply and receive more information by calling 302-856-6310.
Aside from these programs, Delmarva Power can enroll customers into flexible payment arrangements or extend payment periods for balances.
"We are committed to working with our customers and understand that expenses go well beyond that of an energy bill," said Morlon Bell-Izzard, senior vice president and chief customer officer for Pepco Holdings, which includes Delmarva Power. "By securing energy assistance or taking advantage of our budget billing program, we can help customers stay connected as they manage other expenses such as food, transportation, or medical costs."