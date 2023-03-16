Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and a moderate chop expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&