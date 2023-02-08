SALISBURY, Md. - An engine failure in a 2002 Ford F-150 on Poplar street in Salisbury set a house on fire, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The Office says that the fire began around 10:53 p.m. Tuesday night, and was discovered by a neighbor. Due to the nature of the fire, the Office says that the fire began in the truck's engine compartment, with house catching fire as a result.
They say that the fire took 20 firefighters 10 minutes to control.
The office is saying that the fire caused an estimated $4,500 in damages.