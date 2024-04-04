REHOBOTH BEACH, DE — "The Rossi Group" will present findings from their traffic and transportation study to city commissioners on April 8th.
The study addresses traffic safety, congestion, and parking issues. Some recommendations have already been put into practice including making 30-minute parking spots more visible. The city plans to run a pilot program on King Charles Avenue in May to improve pedestrian safety.
Kathy Loyd, a frequent visitor of Rehoboth Beach, expressed concerns: "We definitely need to do something about the traffic flow here, especially in downtown Rehoboth. I mean, people are jaywalking. They're coming across behind cars. We've got the trucks that are stopping on the side of the road. Cars are swinging out. Somebody is going to get hit and somebody is going to get hurt."
Next week's presentation will also cover midterm and long-term goals, including a biking and safety campaign, improved road signage, a digital parking permit system, and a feasibility study for a parking garage.