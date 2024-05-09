LEWES, Del. - The Planning Commission's Open Space Subcommittee met Thursday afternoon to continue defining what open space in the city should look like.
The subcommittee says developers should be extending or enhancing open space that's already on their property, rather than trying to create new space. This would apply to any project that requires a site plan, like major subdivisions and commercial developments.
The goal is to make open space accessible to the public and centrally located. One example is the Fourth Street Preserve.
"That's one of the reasons why we live here because we have the beautiful paths and the proximity to the bay and to the ocean and to the park," says Tracy Marino of Milton. "It's great for me. It's great for my dogs that my family loves to come visit."
In the current city code, open space areas have to make up at least 20 percent of the total development property. The subcommittee is talking about how much of that to make active space, where kids can play or people can exercise, and how much to make passive space, like paths and picnic areas.
Marino says it's heartbreaking to see wildlife disrupted and that open space can make a huge difference.
"As we lose more and more green space, it certainly has an impact on our whole community, as well as any of the wildlife that lives here right next to Cape Henlopen State Park," Marino says.
The Open Space Subcommittee will further discuss the definition of open space at its next meeting on Thursday, May 16.