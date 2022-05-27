REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- It's Memorial Day weekend as it's supposed to be, busy.
A word that is also fitting to describe the Rehoboth Beach Patrol who are hours away from starting their season and workers trying to get the beaches back to where they were before the Mother's Day nor'easter.
Beach patrol captain Jeff Giles says rip currents were strong today but the risk is expected to go down as the weekend progresses.
"We will monitor it especially tomorrow morning because we start on the stands around ten o'clock," Giles said. "So we'll be monitoring the rip current. Today, if you're in Rehoboth you're swimming at your own risk."
Giles suggests having someone watch you as you swim even when the guards take the stands starting tomorrow.
Beachgoers say that entrance ways into the beach in Rehoboth were in a lot worse condition than they are now. Director of Public Works Kevin Williams says some of them are still pretty steep so if you're coming here for Memorial Day weekend, you will want to be careful getting on to the sand.
"If you're mobility challenged you want to try and get to the flatter ends which would be both the north and the south ends," Williams said. "We do have mats all the way down to the beach al laurel, so those who want to get to the beach on a wheelchair that's where we're recommending folks go."
The start of summer is not waiting around and Williams says there is still more work to be done.
"As the sand comes in and allows us to do that," Williams said. "Right now we need a little more mother nature help to get more sand on the beach before they ca really push up to those last two that are pretty steep drop-offs. But we have the crew on each morning that's surfacing and re-flattening all of the dune crossings."
The sand and sea are a place to relax and enjoy the breeze but ultimately safety needs to come first.
"I'm looking forward to a real safe summer," Giles added. "We're dedicated to public safety."
The Rehoboth Beach Patrol will be ringing the bell to start the season early Saturday morning. Beachgoers are encouraged to alert a lifeguard or police officer if there are any issues or injuries along the beach.