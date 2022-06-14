WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Enough is enough when it comes to violence against police officers.
That was the message on display at the Hogs and Heroes Foundation's rally Tuesday night.
"The Sheriff's Department here and statewide need your help," founder Andrew Mutchler told WRDE. "They need your help desperately to support what they are doing. Without the support of the public, more police officers are going to die."
Sue Nickerson, the mother of a fallen officer, now spends her time helping other grieving families. She visited Deputy Hilliard's family the night he was killed.
"When we got there, of course the family was, and I well remember those moments, we're sitting there in amazement like 'Is this true?' 'Did we really just lose her husband? The father of her children?'" said Nickerson, president and executive director of Maryland Chapter Concerns of Police Survivors.
Mutchler and Nickerson were among nearly 100 people who gathered outside the Sheriff's headquarters on Naylor Mill Road to pay their respects to fallen officer Deputy Glenn Hilliard and his colleagues.
Hogs and Heroes plans to hold more events over the next several days.
Funeral arrangements have not been made yet.