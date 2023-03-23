DOVER, Del.- The Downtown Dover Partnership is working with the City of Dover and public and non-profit agencies to develop the Downtown Dover Strategic Master Plan.
Mosaic Development Partners, a planning consultant, will also be involved.
As a Downtown Development District and an Opportunity Zone, the main priorities are to come up with ways to redevelop and reinvest in the downtown area.
The goal of the master plan is to grow the potential for commerce and housing.
For more on how to get involved visit this link.