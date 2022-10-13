DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has started accepting entries for their Delaware Watersheds Photo Contest. Entries are accepted through November 10th, 2022.
DNREC says that a watershed is land that water moves across or under while flowing to a specific body of water. According to DNREC, all land in Delaware is part of a watershed, so any watershed picture in the state of Delaware will be accepted.
“This contest challenges photographers to go out to capture and share the unique beauty and functionality of Delaware’s watersheds,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “In addition, sharing these photos will help highlight areas of the state that have an important and significant role in improving our water quality and managing water quantity, which are both under threat due to the impacts of climate change on our state.”
DNREC says the panel of judges includes a photographer, educator, and a scientist from DNREC staff, who will be looking for striking photos of Delaware’s waterways, landscapes, sustainable watershed practices, native plants and animals and agricultural practices. The judging panel will determine the finalists whose work will be posted online, says DNREC, with the winning photo chosen by the public through voting on the DNREC Watershed Facebook page.
According to DNREC, the winner will get a prize pack including a $250 Visa gift card, a 2023 Delaware State Parks annual pass, a print of the winning photograph, and a certificate signed by Governor John Carney and DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. They say the winning photo also will be published in Outdoor Delaware online magazine at de.gov/outdoordelaware.
To enter the Delaware Watersheds Photo Contest, use the online submission form at de.gov/watershed.
They say the form should include:
- Entrants name
- Phone number
- Address
- Email Address
- Photo Description
- Image location
DNREC says images must be at least 1650 by 2100 pixels resolution but no larger than 10MB, and the digital image must be submitted in .jpeg or .png format. Only photos that meet the criteria, along with a completed form, will be eligible, says DNREC. DNREC says their staff members and immediate family are not eligible to submit photos in the contest.
DNREC says that if the entrant is under 18, a parent or guardian will need to complete the form for them.