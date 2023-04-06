Environmental Concerns Over a Proposed Commercial Building in Lewes

LEWES, Del. - A new building proposed on the edge of a Whites Pond has some neighbors in the area pushing back.
People living in the Showfield neighborhood are worried that a commercial building there would hurt the ecosystem that also falls in their backyards.
"The biggest concern is light pollution, also all of the additional traffic, and noise pollution. I mean the whole back of my house really focuses on that area. I'm also concerned about the wildlife." said Kristin Begley, who lives in Showfield.
Property owner Robert Gibbs said he has plans to lower the impact on the environment, "Since the first meeting, we've retained a light specialist with the view towards downward lighting and lighting that can be controlled in terms of being turned down after hours so it's not on all night."
But Denise Stokes said it has not been made clear how the property will do its part to maintain the pond,
"I'm concerned about how close to the water the building is, that runoff into the pond - So I guess whether it's noise pollution or water pollution or other things, we'd like to know more about what they're doing to protect the environment."
However an environmental study is not required by the city for this property.
So far, a storm water management plan is underway.
"We have to have a storage facility, which is underneath the parking lot. It's a whole series of chambers where the drainage from the parking lot goes into those underground chambers." said Gibbs.
The City of Lewes is taking public comment on this project up until tomorrow at 4pm and will review the proposal again on Monday's Mayor and City Council Meeting at 6:30pm.
For more information on this proposal visit here.