EPA working to solve potential water contamination in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Environmental Protection Agency is reviewing potential water contamination in Georgetown.
According to the town, old solvents from a former dry cleaners is the cause for this contamination.
The EPA says volatile organic compounds can come from old solvents and detergents- and those compounds can get into the air and impact your health. The EPA has already begun testing the soil and will continue to investigate the location near Kimmey Street and Laurel Street.
Georgetown mayor Bill West says there have already been efforts taken to make sure no one drinks any contaminated water.
"We've got four wells, and two of them we've shut down," he said. "We've shut them down, those two wells. And the two wells, like Kings street, were effected by this area. So with them shut down, we've alleviated any problems there."
West and the EPA both said today that there is no risk to public health at this time and the water is safe to drink and use.
There is a public open house at the First State Community Action Agency on August 15 to discuss the water quality.