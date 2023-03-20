Del. - A bill to make EpiPen's more affordable for Delawareans over the age of 18 passed the House on March 14. Now, it's with a Senate committee for review.
This bill expands on previous legislation that made the out of pocket cost of EpiPens cheaper for those under 18 years old.
For 24-year-old Kassidy Raymond, she suffers from severe allergic reactions, including breaking out in hives and eczema.
Carrying an EpiPen with her at all times is important to her physical, but also mental health.
"It's really about peace of mind because you never know when an allergic reaction will happen."
An EpiPen can cost upwards of 500, 600, or even 700 dollars. It also has to be replaced every 12 to 16 months, making it a recurring cost.
According to a study done by the Jama Network, at least 26 million American adults have food allergies, and half say they developed at least one new food allergy as an adult they didn't have as a child.
Sponsor of the bill to cut costs for adults in Delaware who need EpiPen's say it's a battle worth fighting.
"If Delaware can take the lead in just helping some people with the cost of prescriptions, that's what we're gonna do."
Williams says it will most likely be a few weeks before the bill moves to the Senate for a vote. If the bill is signed into law, it would go into affect starting Jan. 1, 2024.