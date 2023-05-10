DELAWARE - House Bill 54, which works to make EpiPen's more affordable for Delawareans over the age of 18, passed the Delaware Senate on Tuesday and is heading to Governor Carney's desk.
The bill expands on previous legislation that made the out of pocket cost of EpiPens cheaper for those under 18 years old.
24-year-old Kassidy Raymond suffers from food allergies and is hopeful that the bill will become law.
"It means the world to me that this is moving forward, because it is truly a piece of mind and a life saving measure for people like me," says Raymond.
An EpiPen can cost upwards of 700 dollars and needs to be replaced every 12 to 16 months, making it a recurring cost.
Sponsor of the bill Representative Kim Williams says if the bill is signed into law it will go into effect January 1, 2024.