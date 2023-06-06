SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. - An escaped suspect was taken back into custody Tuesday night.
The Somerset County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Nicholas Sapp-Evans of Princess Anne escaped from police custody and led police on a three hour search.
The Sheriff's Office says it all started around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when Sapp-Evans was released from the Wicomico County Detention Center to Somerset County for two Circuit Court Bench Warrants. During processing is when officers say the suspect broke free and scaled a 12-foot fence, even crossing over razor and barbed wire.
Several police agencies in the area were involved in the extensive search. The Somerset County Sheriff's Office says Sapp-Evans was found and captured in the Wilson Landing Trailer Park in the Jones Creek Circle area of Princess Anne.
Sapp-Evans now faces charges for 1st and 2nd Degree Escape and Resisting Arrest.