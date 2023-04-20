LEWES, Del. - With the goal of helping those who have come to Sussex County, but have not had the opportunity to learn and speak English, Greg Hitz started organizing ESL classes at the Lewes Public Library around six years ago.
“It makes a real difference for people that can go from working in the back of the restaurant to the front of the restaurant or become managers in the landscaping companies they work with or construction companies they work with,” Hitz said.
The classes will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. from May 2 to June 15.
“Six weeks is a short course, it’s a short class, but hopefully, we will cover really the basics ... the alphabet, numbers, months, days of the week,” Hitz said.
In collaboration with the Lewes Public Library, participants will receive a textbook and a workbook to use in class, but the library says the learning stretches outside of the classroom.
“For us, it’s an honor and a privilege because it’s an opportunity to reach out to the community, to help people not only become more comfortable in English but also to help them succeed in the English-speaking community and to really make their way comfortably through the world,” Rebecca Lowe, Adult Program Coordinator at the Lewes Public Library, said.
For those hesitant to join, Hitz has a message. “No tenga miedo. Give it a try; it’s free. It doesn’t cost anything, so what do you have to lose?”
The classes are open to individuals 16 and up. To register or obtain more information, call or text Greg Hitz at 301-275-0250. You can also visit lewes.lib.de.us.