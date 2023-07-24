WILMINGTON, Del. - A third candidate has announced his bid for Delaware's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Eugene Young, director of the Delaware State Housing Authority, is running based on his experience as a nonprofit leader. Key issues in his campaign include addressing the housing crisis, affordable healthcare, reproductive rights, and climate change. He believes Delaware can become a magnet for small businesses and economic opportunity.
Young was selected by Gov. John Carney to lead the Delaware State Housing Authority in 2021. Since then, he has worked on increasing the rights of renters and providing down payment assistance for homebuyers. He previously acted as the president and CEO of the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League and co-founded Network Delaware, a grassroots civic leadership development organization.
In 2016, Young was a democratic candidate in the race for mayor for the City of Wilmington. He placed second in the primary out of nine candidates, losing to Mike Purzycki, who won the overall race. His campaign at that time pushed for a sense of urgency in addressing issues like crime, poverty and attracting business growth.
"My call to service began when I recognized the neighborhood I grew up in was facing serious challenges," Young said. "I was 21 years old at the time and knew I had to do something."
Young and his wife live with their two children in Wilmington.
He is the third candidate running for Congress, following campaign announcements from Colleen Davis, state treasurer, and Sarah McBride, a senator representing Claymont. The seat will be vacated by current Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, who has announced her own campaign for U.S. Senate.