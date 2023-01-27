DELMARVA (Friday, Jan. 27) - It was a chilly Friday across Delmarva, with temperatures only getting to the mid 40s-- but tonight is going to be even colder.
We're looking at temps falling all the way down to 29 degrees under clear skies, so it is a good idea to bundle up if you're going out, and also make sure to give time for window defrosting in the morning.
Saturday, on the other hand, is going to be pretty nice, with highs in the 50s and lots of sunshine. As Saturday evening comes around, the temperatures will drop quickly, so don't let the warm temps fool you!
Sunday will be similar to Saturday, up until the afternoon, where we see an upper level disturbance that could cause some showers, but it won't be too crazy.
A cold front moves in on Monday and Tuesday, which could cause some snow around the middle of next week, but it's too early to say anything definitive.