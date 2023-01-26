DELMARVA (Thursday, Jan. 26) - After a rainy Wednesday, we're seeing much clearer skies in Delmarva today.
Wednesday saw near or above an inch of rainfall across all of Sussex County, with even higher totals along the coast. There were also blazing wind speeds, getting up to 39mph. The rain is gone today, but the wind stuck around.
Clouds will roll in Thursday night that bring the temperature down to the low 30s, with a brisk westward wind making it feel even colder. You will probable see some frost on your windshield Friday morning, so make sure to work some defrosting or scraping time in to your schedule.
Weather on Friday will be similar to today but cooler, with temperatures struggling to get above the low 40s, despite all the sunshine. The winds will continue for a while, but will let up by the end of the day.
Friday night will be even colder, getting all the way down to 29 under clear skies, making the coldest night this weekend.
Saturday will warm up, with highs in the 50s with lots of sunshine-- making it the perfect day to spend outside.