DELMARVA (Jan. 31, 2023) - A cold front that moved in today caused rain that will turn to snow overnight... but luckily it could be gone in a snap.
The snowfall will be done by 10 a.m., only leaving a dusting on grassy and elevated areas. Luckily, the roads will stay unaffected as temps will stay just above freezing all night and morning. It might still be a good idea to add in some extra time to your schedule to stay safe.
How is it above freezing but still snowing? The snow is coming from higher up in the atmosphere, where the temperature is below freezing. It is not in the above-freezing air for long, which is why it melts as soon as it hits the ground.
The rest of Wednesday will feature clear skies, with a decent amount of sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay cold though, in the upper 30s, with a wind chill that feels like it's freezing. The clouds will come back overnight, which will keep the temperatures from getting below freezing.
On Thursday, an even stronger cold front will move in, making temperatures drop to the teens Friday night. Thursday will also be much cloudier, with a stray sower possible during the afternoon. Saturday will struggle to get out of the 20s, but the temperatures will warm back up by Sunday. Luckily, we don't expect any precipitation to come with the told.