DELMARVA (Wednesday January 11th, 2023) - It's been a chilly day in Delmarva, but tomorrow is going to be more mild-- but with some spotty showers.
This morning, we had temperatures that were normal for this time of year, with daily lows like 26°F in Georgetown, 25°F in Salisbury, and 24°F in Ocean City. You likely had frost on your windows this morning, and that's something that is likely to continue.
For highs throughout the day, we are still sticking close to normal temperatures, with 47°F in Georgetown, 48°F in Salisbury. and 46°F in Ocean City. We're also beginning to see some winds, which will continue to happen over the next 24 hours.
Tonight, we will see some spotty showers with winds coming from the northwest. For the rest of the evening, we're going to see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies as we fall in to the upper thirties throughout the night.
For early tomorrow morning, we will be seeing some steady showers, but since the temperature is staying above freezing, it will stay in the form of rain. As the morning continues, the showers will become spottier, with the showers out of the way 6:30 p.m., midnight on Friday at the latest. The temperatures will be somewhat mild, around the fifties.
Friday will once again be a backwards day, with southwest air making it warm in the morning, and northwest air cooling temperatures down in the afternoon.
Saturday morning we will be back below freezing that could bring some cold air with the possibility of snow, but the system carrying it will pull away before we get any. Sunday has similar conditions, being colder and clear.