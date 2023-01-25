DELMARVA (Wednesday, January 25th, 2023) - Heavy wind and rain has swooped in over Delmarva, and this rain is set to continue throughout the night. If you're going to head out, it might be a good idea to bring rain boots and an umbrella.
Throughout the night, though there may be some thunder and lighting, the main things to look out for are thunder and winds. By the time the sun comes up on Thursday, we will be clear of rain.
The wind, however, will continue on Thursday, adding a wind chill to above average temperatures making it feel like the 40s. It will stay above freezing, so there shouldn't e any ice to worry about.
Thursday night into Friday, the temperature will dip back in to freezing, so make sure to bundle up Friday morning and give time to defrost your windshield. Friday will be the coolest day this weekend, only reaching the mid 40s, an average for the end of January.