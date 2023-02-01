DELMARVA (Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023) - Delmarva saw a dusting of snow this morning, but only grass, cars and rooves, the road was too warm for anything to stick there. Since then, it has gotten much drier, and the cloud cover has started to break up.
As we head in to tonight, temperatures are going to plummet down to the low to mid-20s with partly cloudy skies. This will probably put some frost on your car, so you'll definitely want to put some time aside to warm up your car.
On Thursday, we're going to see temps in the mid 40s, along with mostly cloudy skies with a breeze from 5-10 mph. Thursday night, temperatures will drop to the low 30s, down to the 20s by Friday afternoon.
Friday will see increases in winds too, getting up to 30mph, giving a wind chill that makes temps feel 5-10 degrees cooler. Saturday will be frigid too, but it turns around on Sunday when temps go all the way back up to the 50s.
The above-average temps will continue on through next week.